Woman accused of climbing into monkey enclosure arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 26-year-old woman who is accused of climbing into the spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo last weekend was charged with criminal trespass on Thursday.

Luz Elizabeth Rae was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $1,500 bond.

Zoo officials said earlier this week that they intended on pressing charges against Rae for breaching security. They also say they are looking into ways to prevent similar situations from happening again.

Video provided by Instagram page FitFam shows a 38-second clip where it appears Rae climbed inside the exhibit, feeding the animals.

The Lovett Law Firm identified Rae as an employee, according to a statement, adding that she had been terminated. Another El Paso firm, Mark T. Davis, Attorney at Law, said earlier this week that it hired the woman.

