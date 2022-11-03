(KRQE) — Ski season seems to be here. A ski area an hour north of the New Mexico border will reopen on Friday.

The Wolf Creek Ski Area is planning to open on November 4. Their lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alongside the Ski School, Ski and Snowboard Rentals, Treasure Sports, Pathfinder Bar, and Wolf Creek Lodge.

For those interested in a job, the Wolf Creek Ski School will operate a hiring clinic on Saturday (November 5) and Sunday (November 6). Jobs in other departments are available too. Learn more here.