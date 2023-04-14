BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
After decades of Tupperware’s direct-sales success, it may be time to stock up on new food storage
Food storage mainstay Tupperware is in danger of going out of business. After enjoying a brief surge in popularity thanks to pandemic-fueled takeout dining, the company is again experiencing decreased performance. With around 3 million vendors in more than 60 countries, Tupperware remains an influential and popular name in food storage. The company may still find a solution to its financial woes, but there are still plenty of options for food storage containers that don’t rely on direct selling to reach you.
What to look for in food storage containers
Plastic is the most popular material for food storage containers, but glass options are also available. Along with being widely available, plastic containers are also more affordable and more durable. However, they’re prone to absorbing odors or stains. Glass can chip, but it’s generally very heavy-duty and capable of going in the oven.
If you want to be able to microwave your leftovers in the same container, make sure you’re using a container made from glass or plastic that’s free from bisphenol A, or BPA, a chemical ingredient that’s been linked to negative health effects.
Finally, if you want to be able to clean your food storage containers in the dishwasher, make sure they’re labeled dishwasher-safe. Otherwise, dangerous chemicals could leach out due to the high temperatures inside the dishwasher. You should always place dishwasher-safe food storage containers on the top rack, where they’re safer from high temperatures. Washing food storage containers by hand can help them last longer and seal better in the long run.
Best food storage containers
Rubbermaid Brilliance 24-piece Food Storage Set
Made from durable, BPA-free plastic, these containers come with locking, leakproof lids. The crystal-clear material lets you easily see what’s inside. The set includes four different sizes with matching lids.
PopIt Clear Food Storage Containers, Set of Eight
These storage containers lock on all four sides and are freezer-, microwave- and dishwasher-safe. The set comes with eight unique sizes ranging from 3 ounces to nearly 6 cups.
Rubbermaid 42-piece Food Storage Containers
This comprehensive set includes six sizes with matching lids, all of which can snap together into stacks for mess-free storage. The lids vent to minimize splattering when reheating in the microwave.
Glasslock 18-piece Assorted Oven-Safe Container Set
Unlike many food storage containers, these are made from glass, so they’re safe to use in the oven. The set also stands out for including both round and rectangular containers, all with locking, leakproof polypropylene lids.
Fine Dine Store Superior Glass Round Meal Prep Containers
Another glass option, these containers are made from borosilicate glass that can withstand rapid temperature changes. The set includes three 35-ounce rectangular containers with leakproof lids.
Other food storage solutions
Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids
This set contains seven stretchy silicone lids in different sizes to help cover everything from glasses or cut produce to mixing bowls or casserole dishes. The BPA-free lids have ridged undersides that help them grip both round and square containers.
Green Sprouts Reusable Insulated Sandwich Bags
Perfect for school or day care, these waterproof, insulated bags keep food fresh for short-term consumption. Helpful features include a name label, a kid-friendly zipper and a hanging loop.
Stasher Platinum Silicone Food-Grade Reusable Storage Bags
Sold in a set of four, these silicone food storage bags have a pinch-to-seal closure and can go in the dishwasher, microwave or freezer. You can even use them to sous-vide. For leftovers that could be stored in plastic bags, try these instead.
Worth checking out
- Pyrex Simply Store 18-piece Glass Food Storage Containers come in six choices of rectangular and round sizes with corresponding lids.
- Stasher Silicone Reusable Bowls have a flat bottom and a wide mouth to store food, reheat and enjoy all in one container.
- Bumkins Snack Bags are machine-washable and dishwasher-safe and feature fun designs.
- Pack your lunch in the Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunchbox Container, which has three compartments and comes with utensils.
- Prep Naturals Glass Food Storage Containers come with locking lids and can go in the microwave, oven or freezer.
- The Stasher Silicone Stand-Up Mega Reusable Storage Bag can hold nearly a gallon of food and stands up for easier storage.
