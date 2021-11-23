Wisconsin Jane Doe from 2008 identified as Illinois woman

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Jane Doe once believed to have once lived in New Mexico has been identified. The young woman was found in a shallow grave in Wisconsin in 2008.

Since then, she’s been called the “Fond Du Lac” Jane Doe. Her body was exhumed in 2018.

At that time, Albuquerque Police said the environmental elements found on her body showed Jane Doe lived in the southwest, possibly Albuquerque. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, investigators identified the woman as Amy Yeary of Rockford, Illinois.

They believe she was a victim of sex trafficking and are looking for tips in solving her murder.