Will Trump’s pardon of Steve Bannon be valid after impeachment?

President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court in New York Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Everyday Borderland residents drive past the privately funded border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., visible from Interstate 10. During former President Donald Trump’s last moments in office, he pardoned the man behind the funding and building of the private border wall, and his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

Bannon was arrested back in August 2020, for allegedly taking more than $1 million of the “We Build The Wall” money from donors for both himself and “We Build The Wall” group members. “We Build the Wall” raised $25 million from donors pledging that all the money would go toward the border wall barrier.

Bannon pleaded not guilty, along with three others who were also indicted for pocketing “We Build The Wall” money. However, Bannon was the only one pardoned by former President Trump and Bannon’s trial was still months away. However, if former President Trump is convicted in the Senate of impeachment, the question is then if his pardons are valid.

“They may actually, because of the 14th Amendment, no longer be valid because acts that occur after the time of impeachment technically aren’t considered actionable,” said Dr. Todd Curry, associate professor of Political Science at UTEP.

Curry added that the pardons may or may not be valid, and said there is no clear answer and this is something that will wind up in the Supreme Court. “May or may not actually pardon the individuals who get actual and physical pardons, so they would still be liable for federal crimes,” said Curry.