Wildfires in the US dropped in 2019

Wildfire destruction in the mainland United States dropped to its lowest level in 15 years last year.
According to a report by the E&E News, which covers the environment and energy, it found wildfires burned up 2.2 million acres last year.
It’s the lowest level since 2004 when 1.5 million acres were burned. They say the lower wildfire destruction was likely because of heavy precipitation.
Don’t Miss
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State, county ordered closures issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico