Wildfires in the US dropped in 2019

Wildfire destruction in the mainland United States dropped to its lowest level in 15 years last year.

According to a report by the E&E News, which covers the environment and energy, it found wildfires burned up 2.2 million acres last year.

It’s the lowest level since 2004 when 1.5 million acres were burned. They say the lower wildfire destruction was likely because of heavy precipitation.

