Whole Foods recalls holiday chocolates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A national grocery store chain is voluntarily recalling two holiday treats because they may contain milk or coconut which are not mentioned on the labels.

The recalled items are 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes and 365 Everyday ValueDark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes and are sold at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. The Peppermint Sandwich Cremes may contain milk and can be identified by their UPC of 9948247605 with best by dates through May 1, 2020. The Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes may contain milk or coconut and have the UPC 9948247606 with best by dates through May 9, 2020.

Anyone who purchased these products can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST Monday-Friday or between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. CST Saturday and Sunday.