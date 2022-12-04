(STACKER) – Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.

In this study, SmartAsset analyzed the cities where millennials are moving and leaving using the most recent Census Bureau data from 2021. We compared the number of people between the ages of 25 and 39 who moved into a city from a different state to the number of people who moved out of a city to a different state. For more information on our data and how we put it together, read our Data and Methodology section below.

This is SmartAsset’s sixth annual study on where millennials are moving. Read last year’s version here.

Key Findings

Florida and Texas are becoming millennial hotspots. Four of the top 10 cities where millennials are moving are in the Lone Star and Sunshine States. The cities include Austin and Dallas in Texas and Jacksonville and Tampa in Florida.

Seattle drops significantly in our rankings. Last year, Seattle was the second-ranking city where millennials were moving, with a net migration of almost 6,200. This year, there was a negative net migration of an estimated -670 millennials.

New York City lost more than six times as many millennials as any other place. In 2021, there was a net migration of almost -79,800 millennials out of the Big Apple. Chicago is the next city where millennials are leaving at the highest rate, but its net migration clocks in at about -13,300.

To find both the cities where millennials are moving and leaving, SmartAsset analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2021 1-Year American Community Survey.

We considered 152 of the largest cities in the U.S. for which data was available. We found net migration during 2021 in each city by subtracting the number of people between the ages of 25 and 39 who moved out of the city to a different state from the number of people in the same age group who moved into the city from a different state. Cities were ranked by net migration.

5 most popular destinations for millennials

1. Austin, TX

2. Denver, CO

3. Dallas, TX

4. Raleigh, NC

5. Jacksonville, FL