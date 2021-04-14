Where does New Mexico rank? Poll ranks U.S. states from best to worst

(NEXSTAR) – What’s the best state in the U.S.? According to a survey conducted by data analytics firm YouGov, Hawaii, the land of beaches and warm weather, takes the top spot. Hawaii was followed by Colorado, Virginia and Nevada.

The survey polled 1,211 American adults and asked them to choose the better of two states from a list of all 50 states in a “head-to-head matchup.” The survey was conducted between March 12 and 15 of this year.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents said Hawaii was the “best state.” New Mexico ranked 28th on the list. According to the survey, 48% of respondents said New Mexico was the best state. Neighboring states Colorado, Arizona, and Texas were also in the top ten best states.

The bottom of the list included Mississippi and Alabama. Lastly, written in italics for its lack of statehood, is the District of Columbia.

The top ten best states include:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Colorado
  3. Virginia
  4. Nevada
  5. North Carolina
  6. Florida
  7. Arizona
  8. New York
  9. Georgia
  10. Texas

