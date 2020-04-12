What we know about the 276 deaths, 13,524 coronavirus patients in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are at least 13,524 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in Texas as of April 12, with 276 deaths reported statewide.

The state’s first death was reported March 16 in Matagorda County. Others have since been reported in Bastrop, Bell, Bexar, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Collin, Comal, Dallas, Dawson, Denton, Ector, El Paso, Ellis, Erath, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hale, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hidalgo, Hood, Howard, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Limestone, Lubbock, McLennan, Medina, Midland, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Oldham, Panola, Potter, Randall, San Augustine, Smith, Tarrant, Tom Green, Travis, Van Zandt, Washington, Webb, Williamson and Young Counties.

Travis County reported its first death on March 27. Williamson County reported its first death on March 28. Bastrop County’s first death was reported on April 6.

There are now 1,055 confirmed coronavirus cases in Central Texas, including 774 in Travis County. App users, tap here to explore an interactive map of cases.

The cases in the state include confirmed cases and presumptive positive cases, which means a patient has tested positive for the virus at a local public health laboratory, but those results are pending CDC confirmation.

In addition to the cases in the state, 11 people infected while abroad were placed under quarantine at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Information about the coronavirus patients quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was not immediately available. However, nine were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, one is from the Wuhan group of quarantined passengers, and one was transferred from the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.