RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 11th day of each month is Buddy Check Day, a day for veterans to get in touch with each other to enjoy comradery, check in on each other’s well being, and help connect veterans with services available to them.

“Of course, it’s a good idea to check on each other more often; but sometimes we forget. So set your alarm and program a reminder for the 11th day of every month as Buddy Check Day,” Laura Koerner, Texas Veterans Commission Chairwoman and U.S. Navy Veteran, said.

The Texas Veterans Commission added that Buddy Check can be as simple as picking up the phone, to just talk or text.

Those interested in getting involved in Buddy Check day, can use the Texas Veteran Peer Network, set up by the Texas Veteran Commission. The Network has two service coordinators working in the Rio Grande Valley that can help anyone interested in talking with a peer.

Mariano Jimenez

Counties: Hidalgo, Willacy, Cameron

(956)289-4219

Jerry Alvarado

County: Starr

(956)771-0335

Anyone interested in volunteering as a peer can submit a registration form to the Texas Veteran Commission.