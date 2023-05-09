NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another day, another new way that AI is being used – thanks to a partnership between Wendy’s and Google. The two companies are working together to automate drive-thru orders.

They’re rolling out an AI drive-thru order taker in one of their restaurants in June. It’s powered by natural-language software developed by Google. It’s trained to understand when customers order off the menu or make changes to items.

The goal is to streamline the ordering process and prevent long lines in the drive-thru.