(KRQE)- Wednesday marks National Cheeseburger Day!

According to voting platform Ranker, the top fast food, or chain restaurant burgers were Five Guys hamburger, In-N-Out’s Double Double, Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger, Burger King’s Whopper, and Wendy’s Baconator. The site also lists cheddar cheese as the top burger topping, followed by bacon and lettuce.

You can make the classic burger at home or go to your favorite burger joint. For vegetarians and vegans, there are popular options like Beyond Meat and the Impossible burger so you can still celebrate.

The origin of the cheeseburger is unclear though there have been many claims about how it came to be. There are stories dating back as far as the 1920s.

The word hamburger originally is derived from Hamburg, Germany.