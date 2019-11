(KRQE)- As Americans prepare to welcome family and friends to the Thanksgiving table, Wednesday is all about remembering the generations of cooks who spent countless hours in the kitchen.

Wednesday is National Tie One On Day in honor of those who don an apron in the spirit of giving to others. This holiday is pretty easy to celebrate as millions are already basting turkeys and baking cakes.

To celebrate just grab an apron and get to work cooking up a feast.