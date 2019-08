A woman places a ribbon on a flower arrangement, at the funeral of elementary school principal Elsa Mendoza, of one of the 22 people killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Mexican officials have said eight of the people killed in Saturday’s attack were Mexican nationals. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A memorial service for the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting will be held at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and is free to all until the stadium reaches capacity. It will be streamed at the Convention Center, Abraham Chavez Theater, Cleveland Square and Ponder Park.

You can watch online here at 7 p.m. MT.