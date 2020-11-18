WATCH LIVE: International Space Station Expedition 64 crew takes part in Russian spacewalk

NATIONAL (KRQE) – NASA will be streaming coverage of the International Space Station 64 Russian Spacewalk #47 starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Expedition 64 crew members include NASA astronauts Kate Rubins, Victor Glover, Soichi Noguchi, Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.

Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov will be participating in the spacewalk which is expected to last around six hours. Expedition 64 started in October 2020 and will end in April 2021.

The Soyuz spacecraft carrying Rubins, Ryzhikov, and Kud-Sverchkov docked at the International Space Station on October 14, 2020. NASA states that the expedition will include research investigations that are focused on biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences, and technology development in order to provide a foundation for continuing human spaceflight beyond low-Earth orbit to the moon and Mars.

