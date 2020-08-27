WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

CLEVELAND (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. was once blamed for its part in triggering North America's largest blackout nearly 20 years ago. Now, the multistate power company is again facing intense scrutiny — this time for its role in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme that has ensnared one of Ohio’s most powerful politicians.

While FirstEnergy and its executives have denied wrongdoing and have not been criminally charged,federal investigators say the company secretly funneled millions to secure a $1 billion legislative bailout for two unprofitable Ohio nuclear plants then operated by an independently controlled subsidiary called FirstEnergy Solutions.