WATCH: Homes damaged as tornado hits Stillwater

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA--Approximately 800 homes were destroyed during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005. Today New Orleans looks back 15 years ago. So many of us evacuated west during that time, and today our neighbors and family from Lake Charles are starting to return back home after Hurricane Laura did her worst.

In the years after Hurricane Katirna, the incredible undertaking of bringing so many displaced people back to their home city is till going on today. The 9th Ward community in New Orleans lost 100 percent of the homes during 2005. Margueritte Oestreicher is Executive Director of New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity and says "particularly here in the 9th Ward where we had some of the highest percentages of home ownership among African Americans in the city. So providing the opportunity for people to return home continues to matter. It is relevant."