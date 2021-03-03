WATCH: Bear roams Los Angeles neighborhood

National

by: KTLA Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A bear was seen roaming a Los Angeles neighborhood Tuesday night. KTLA captured aerial footage of the animal in a residential area of Eagle Rock, a neighborhood northeast of the city’s downtown.

Several police vehicles were stationed throughout the neighborhood as KTLA arrived above the scene at about 10:30 p.m.  Shortly before 11 p.m., the bear could be seen going through several backyards.

No animal officials could be seen working to capture the critter. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES