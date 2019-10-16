Walmart rolls out in-home delivery service to select cities

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string of illnesses and deaths related to vaping. The nation’s largest retailer said Friday, Sept. 20 that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(KRQE)- Walmart is taking grocery delivery to the next level by bringing the food right to your fridge.

The retail giant launched its in-home delivery service on Tuesday. First unveiled back in June, the new program is now available to over one million people in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and Vero Beach.

Customers will buy a smart lock for either their kitchen or garage fridge. A delivery person will then use smart technology to enter your home and stock your groceries for you.

Each employee wears a body camera so you can live-stream the entire process. If the test run is successful, the company plans to expand the program nationwide.

The service costs $19.95 monthly in addition to the $49.95 to install the Level Home smart lock to allow associates access into your home.