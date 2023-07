NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you need a passport for your summer trip, hopefully, you’ve already started the process. Wait times are up.

The Department of State says the wait time for U.S. passports is longer than ever. If you pay for expedited service, it can take up to seven weeks.

It’s up to 11 weeks for their normal service, which would take up most of the summer. The department says it’s due to staffing shortages and an increase in travelers.