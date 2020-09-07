Virus relief helps bring electricity to Navajo Nation homes

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — More than 100 homes on the Navajo Nation have been connected to the electric grid, thanks to federal coronavirus relief funding. The Navajo Nation said Sunday that electric line crews are working to connect more homes to the grid ahead of a December 2020 deadline to use the funds.

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority plans to extend electricity to 510 families. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that access to the electric grid can help minimize the impacts of COVID-19 for families.

The utility has been awarded $13.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to use for power projects; $24.7 million to increase the capacity of the electrical grid; $20.9 million for cisterns systems; $18.6 million for wastewater systems; and $32.8 million to expand wireless and broadband.

