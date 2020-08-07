Virus-quieted oceans open window for Shark Week researchers

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Discovery Channel shows a scene from “Sharks of Neptune,” airing Thursday as part of Shark Week 2020 on Discovery Channel. (Discovery via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay put, it gave sharks a travel passport and scientists a rare opportunity.

Ocean spots cleared of fishing boats and other intrusions saw increased and even unusual marine life behavior, and Discovery Channel’s Shark Week jumped through hoops to capitalize on the brief window. Its 32nd annual Shark Week slate includes a pair of shows taped earlier this year during the lull.

The virus-related shows are “Shark Lockdown,” airing at 10 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, and “Abandoned Waters,” airing 8 p.m. Eastern on Monday. A record 24 shows will air during Shark Week, which starts Sunday and continues through Aug. 16.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss