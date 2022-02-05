BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

With the Omicron variant still running rife around the U.S., you may be reconsidering your in-person plans for the Big Game. Luckily, you can still have plenty of fun at a virtual party.

If none of your friends or family members have stepped up, why not host your own? There isn’t much that’s essential for having a party during the Big Game, but it’s nice to have certain items and planned activities.

Decide on your setup

While there are a few ways you could host your virtual party for the Big Game, what makes sense for most people is to have guests watch the game on their TV and interact using a virtual meeting app, such as Zoom. Decide whether you want to use your phone, your laptop with the built-in camera or your laptop with an external webcam.

Most smartphones have decent cameras and mics compared to those built into laptops, but nobody wants to hold up their phone for the whole game, so consider investing in a phone holder that you can use to position your phone for hands-free use. Laptops stand themselves up and have a larger screen to better see your guests’ faces. However, their built-in cameras are usually poor, so buying an external webcam is a great idea. Not only will it improve the picture, but it’s also easier to position in a range of locations if you don’t want to sit in front of your laptop the whole time.

Think about food and drink

Virtual parties can feel strange and disconnected, but snacks and drinks are a great way to bring people together. You might decide on a dish or two that everyone makes (or buys from the store) so that you’re all eating the same snacks. Or perhaps you can have a pre-game wine or beer tasting where all guests drink the same thing and compare notes. This makes it feel more like you’re all at the same party rather than home alone with a Zoom screen.

Decorate your background

Make your virtual event feel more festive by decorating your background and encouraging other guests to do the same. If your favorite team is in the final or you’re strongly rooting for one team over the other, you might display team colors. Otherwise, generic football-themed party decorations will do the trick.

Play games

Pump up the party vibes by adding some games. Consider options such as bingo for the Big Game, NFL trivia and mid-game polls. You could also run a pool among your guests for fun.

What you need to host a virtual party for the Big Game

Logitech C505 HD Webcam

It might be affordably priced, but it beats the average built-in laptop webcam and is simple to use right out of the box.

Sold by Amazon

Lamicall Gooseneck Phone Holder

If you don’t want to invest in a webcam and are happy to host your virtual party from your phone, consider buying this phone holder. It will help you position your phone right where you want it, so you can appear on screen with your guests without holding up your phone all night.

Sold by Amazon

Golden Road Brewing Wolf Pup Session IPA

Make it a party with this tasty craft IPA. It’s a session beer, which means it’s a lower strength than average, which is a great choice when you’re starting early, especially if you have work the next day.

Sold by Saucey

Creative Converting Football Plastic Cup

This solid reusable plastic cup is designed to look like a football and is the perfect drinking vessel for a party during the Big Game, whether you’re on the beers or soft drinks.

Sold by Amazon

Awesome Football Fans Co Game Day Football T-Shirt

If you want to be suitably attired for your party, this game-day football T-shirt sets the tone. It’s soft and comfortable enough for lounging on the couch but is an appropriate choice for the Big Game.

Sold by Amazon

Your Little Lovely Football Touchdown Snack Bowls

What else could you eat your snacks from on Sunday during the Big Game? Your guests might not be physically in the same room, but you can still keep the party spirit alive and give yourself fewer dishes to wash after the game.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.