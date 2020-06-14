Virginia Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman loses party’s nomination in contentious convention against Bob Good, former Liberty Univ. athletics official

UPDATE 1:37 P.M.: Republican congressional candidate Bob Good claimed victory early Sunday morning with 58% of more than 2,500 ballots cast in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District Republican convention. Incumbent Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman received 42% of ballots cast. About 3,500 delegates were eligible to vote in the drive-thru convention Saturday in Campbell County.

When asked about Riggleman’s allegations of voting irregularities and ballot stuffing, Good said “losers” make such allegations.

Riggleman’s campaign said in a tweet that it was evaluating options, though it is unclear whether a lawsuit may be filed.

UPDATE 12:04 P.M.: Congressman Denver Riggleman (R-Virginia) alleges voting irregularities and ballot stuffing in Saturday’s 5th District Republican Congressional Convention. He says there was ballot stuffing and his campaign was evaluating its options.

Voting irregularities and ballot stuffing has been reported in multiple counties in the #VA05. Voter fraud has been a hallmark of this nomination process and I will not stand for it. @VA_GOP needs to reevaluate their priorities. We are evaluating all our options at this time. — Denver Riggleman (@Denver4VA) June 14, 2020

Some 20 supporters and media are still on sight at Bob Good’s watch party at Forest Family Fellowship in Campbell County. We are awaiting a comment from Good at any moment.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Voting at the Virginia GOP’s 5th Congressional District Convention ended at 7 p.m., but there are still no results as the clock ticks toward midnight.

A tweet from POLITICO reporter Ally Mutnick was retweeted by incumbent Congressman Denver Riggleman (R-Afton) saying the campaign had challenged two dozen ballots from Campbell County.

#VA05 Update: the Riggleman campaign says it raised concerns that two dozen non-registered delegates cast ballots in Campbell County, Bob Good's home county, per a campaign staffer



Still no results from the nominating convention, which ended at 7 p.m. — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) June 14, 2020

Bob Good, a former official with the Liberty University athletic department, addressed supporters in Campbell County around 10 p.m. and said he still believed a win was possible.

After thanking campaign staff and addressing supporters, Good told supporters “I don’t know what to tell you,” though he insists that he is still “prayerfully very confident.”

Bedford County GOP Chairman Tim Griffin tells WFXR ballot counts had not even started when he left the convention site at Tree of Life Ministries in Campbell County at 9:15 p.m., some two hours after voting ended.

Bedford County GOP Chair Tim Griffin just told me no ballots had been counted as of 30 minutes ago. He didn’t share the reason for the hold up. @GoodForCongress @Denver4VA #VA05 — Ryan Saylor WFXR (@TheRyanSaylor) June 14, 2020

Ballots are being counted behind closed doors at Tree of Life Ministries, where the convention was held as a drive-thru voting site throughout the day. It is unknown when results may come in or how many ballots have been challenged at this time. Only delegates could cast a ballot in the convention, which brought electors from as far as Manassas and Prince William County in northern Virginia.

The campaign between Good and Riggleman has been spirited, with many Good supporters citing Riggleman’s officiating of a gay marriage in 2019 as their reason for supporting his challenger.

Riggleman did not hold a watch party, instead watching results come in with close family and staff at an area hotel.

Latest Stories