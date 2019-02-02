Video shows Arizona inmate holding prison employee hostage

PHOENIX (AP) - State corrections officials have released security video of an inmate holding a prison employee hostage at knifepoint for two hours.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say the video was released Thursday to show "the ever-present risks faced by correctional employees" and honor the librarian who received the agency's medal of valor.

They say the Dec. 26 incident at the Lewis prison in Buckeye began inmate Timothy Monk took a blade-like weapon out of his shoe and wrestled the librarian to the ground.

Prison officials say Monk took the man hostage in hope of getting out of prison, where he's serving a 97-year term.

The standoff ended after the librarian used pepper spray on Monk and corrections officers stormed the room with a stun grenade, pepperballs and bean bags.