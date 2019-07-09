Video: El Paso football coach helps break up Disneyland brawl

EL PASO, Texas (KRQE) – An El Paso football coach found himself in the middle of the brawl at Disneyland this weekend that’s now gone viral.

Several family members started throwing punches in Toon Town on Saturday. In the background is Hanks High School football coach Jason Blair, seen in the red shorts and grey shirt.

At one point, a man threw two women to the ground and dragged one by her hair. That’s when Coach Blair stepped in. He tended to the women, then when things intensified even more, he and several other men stepped in and held the aggressor down.

“I think what this guy did is less than being a man. You know you don’t hit women,” Blair said.

Blair’s wife can also be seen in the video helping the women. Blair says one of his biggest concerns was for children in the area, including his own.

He added that people are often faced with a decision whether to step in and help others. In this case, he said there was no question about it.