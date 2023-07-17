COLORADO (KRQE) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials saved a bear cub stuck in a dumpster. It happened over the weekend.

The agency said the cub climbed into the trash receptacle in a community south of Denver while searching for food.

Wildlife experts and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies placed a chain link fence inside so the bear could make its way out.

Once free, the cub ran off and was reunited with its mother. In its tweet, the CPW said, “Sometimes, we just need a little help from our friends.”