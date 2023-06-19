Video captured the moment a curious bear cub helped itself to some koi fish from a backyard pond in Yucaipa.

The encounter took place on Friday at a home near the area of Oak Glen Road and Bryant Street around 1 p.m. according to the homeowner.

Video captures a curious bear cub stealing koi fish from a backyard pond in Yucaipa on June 16, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The bear can be seen strolling around the lush yard as he curiously pokes around. The homeowners said the bear left the yard for a while before returning later that day.

While exploring again, the bear eventually stops at a small pond where some pet koi reside.

Video captures a bear cub stealing koi fish from a backyard pond in Yucaipa on June 16, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The bear is seen quickly propping itself up on the pond’s brick siding before diving headfirst into the water. It splashes around a bit before eventually taking off.

It’s unclear how much fish the bear eventually got away with.