Video: Amid panic, people rush to help El Paso victims

Warning: parts of the video are tough to watch, some has been blurred due to its graphic nature.



EL PASO, TX (KRQE) – Twenty people have been killed and dozens injured after a gunman went on a rampage near a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas Saturday morning. Police responded around 10:00 a.m. to reports of an active shooter at the Walmart near the busy Cielo Vista Mall.



Police say the store was packed with as many as 30,000 people. Nexstar affiliate KTSM has obtained exclusive video of minutes after the shooting, amid the panic, confusion and dozens of people rushing in to help.



In the video, you hear people moaning in pain. Others stand by in shock, saying, “Oh my God” as they see the victims. Seconds after the shooting, there are screams for help. A body can be seen in the parking lot and another near a little league fundraiser outside the store.



Many of the injured were put in grocery carts and hauled quickly to the Sam’s Club next door. The video shows people being moved from shopping carts to stretchers; everyone is doing what they could.



The suspect, Patrick Crusius, 21, from Allen, Texas, which is about 8 hours away from El Paso, was taken into custody without incident.



Police chief Greg Allen says the suspect left behind a document, saying the shooting may have a “nexus” to a hate crime but did not elaborate. He says police are considering capital murder charges.