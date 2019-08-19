Video: Alaska kayakers escape wave from glacier collapse

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SPENCER GLACIER, AK (AP) – Two kayakers got dangerously close to a collapsing glacial bridge when exploring Alaska’s Spencer Glacier on Aug 10.

One of the kayakers in a dramatic video described the experience as “the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my life.” The kayakers got soaking wet when a massive wave, caused by the falling ice blocks, showered over them.

Both survived being hit by the forceful wave, but recognised that they had ventured too near the glacial bridge. “We were obviously way too close,” one of the kayakers, Andrew Hooper, said in the self-shot video.  

“We knew that going into this, our wives told us not to get close,” he added.  

Credit: Andrew Hooper – Instagram/@Homewiththehoopers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss