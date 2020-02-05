VIDEO: 2 in custody after driver breaks through Chiefs parade barricade

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT\KRQE)- Two suspects are in custody after a driver broke through the barricades closing off the Chiefs Super Bowl parade route Wednesday morning in Kansas City, sparking a police chase. The Kansas City Police Department reports that a vehicle broke through the barrier on the north side of the route around 8:12 a.m.

Kansas City Police and Clay County Sheriff’s deputies were able to deploy stop sticks which the vehicle struck. Authorities say the vehicle continued traveling south down the route and turned at Pershing Street, headed for the crowd as several police cars were prepared to block it.

Multiple videos from the parade show a driver barreling down the parade route around 8:20 a.m. as police pursued near Union Station at 20th and Pershing.

Officers performed a PIT maneuver, stopping the vehicle. Two suspects were taken into custody.

Police say no injuries were reported. The driver of the car is under investigation for impairment and a search of the vehicle revealed no weapons or indications of terrorist activity according to police.

As far as we can tell, there are no injuries. Great work by our officers! — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020