Victims from weekend shootings identified

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Officials with the City of Odessa have released the named of those injured and killed in the shootings over the weekend.

DECEASED:

Juvenile Female, 15, Odessa (Leila Hernandez)

Hernandez, 15, was a sophomore at Odessa High School. She played on the school’s basketball team and had just celebrated her quinceñera in May.

Her 9-year-old brother, Nathan Hernandez, was also shot in the attack. His condition is unknown.

Click HERE for Leila Hernandez’s GoFundMe.

Click HERE for Rudy Arco’s GoFundMe.

Joe Griffith, 40, Odessa

Griffith’s death was confirmed by a member of the family on their GoFundMe account. Griffith leaves behind a wife and two young children.

He was sitting at a traffic light with his wife and children when the shooter pulled up next to him, according to the Associated Press. Griffith worked six days a week to support his family and was known for his sense of humor and uncanny ability to impersonate people.

“The funds raised will help Becky with funeral expenses, mortgage payments and anything else Becky and the kids might need at this time,” Organizer Yolanda Rankin stated on the fundraiser account.

Click HERE for Joe Giffith’s GoFundMe.

Mary Granados, 29, Odessa

Granados, 29, a postal carrier, was shot and killed while on her route when the shooter carjacked her carrier van. A co-worker who set up the account called Mary, “beautiful inside and out, with a great heart and always ready to be a friend, always had a smile on her face!”

Click HERE for Mary Granados’ GoFundMe.

Edwin Peregrino, 25, Odessa

Peregrino, 25, had just moved to San Antonio, Texas two weeks prior to Saturday’s shooting according to family. He had returned to his hometown for the holiday weekend to visit family.

According to the Associated Press, Peregrino was in his back yard with his brother-in-law when he was struck by a bullet.

“Every room he walked in he always had that room lit up with a smile and laugh. He made a difference in every soul he met, he made a mark,” Bianca Peregrino said.

Click HERE for Edwin Peregrino’s GoFundMe.

Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, Odessa

Arco was reportedly driving home from work when he was struck and killed by a bullet on Saturday morning. Rudy, a native of Cuba, had just moved to West Texas from Las Vegas after the 2017 mass shooting.

He was the owner of a trucking company and felt that “Odessa was a safe place to go.” his sister told the Arizona Republic.

Click HERE for Rudy Arco’s GoFundMe.

Kameron Karltess Brown, 30, Brownwood

Brown was a member of the U.S. Army who had served in Afghanistan. He was a resident of Brownwood, Texas and had been an employee of Standard & Safety Supply for over a year according to the GoFundMe page.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of a member of our team. Kameron Brown died tragically as a victim of the senseless and horrifying shootings that occurred in and around Odessa on Saturday. We have been in contact with Kameron’s family to offer our deepest sympathies and support. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this most difficult time,” a statement from Standard Safety and Supply read.

Click HERE for Kameron Brown’s GoFundMe.

Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso

INJURED:

Nathan Hernandez, 18, Odessa

Marc Gonzales, 38, Odessa

Zachary Owens, Midland Police Department

The Midland Police officer was shot in the line of duty. He was shot multiple times in the arm and hand and suffered an eye injury due to glass shards, which the fundraisers say is his most serious injuries.

Click HERE for Zack Owens’ GoFundMe.

Timmoth Beard, 55, San Antonio

James Santana, Odessa Police Department

Santana was identified by family friends as the Odessa Police Officer injured in Saturday’s shooting. His injuries are not listed as critical, but he still requires surgery to remove bullet fragments.

Donations will go to Santana’s wife and children to help with medical and living expenses.

Click HERE for James Santana’s GoFundMe.

Glenda Dempsy, 62, Odessa

Marco Corral, 62, San Diego, CA.

Coy Edge, 53, Odessa

Joseph Glide, 60, Odessa

Juvenile Female, 17 months, Odessa (Anderson Davis)

Davis, 17-months-old was hit with a bullet fragment in the Odessa shooting. She suffered severe injuries, but is expected to recover.

Click HERE for Anderson Davis’ GoFundMe.

Daniel Munoz, 28, Yuma, AZ.

Robert Cavasoz, 38, Alice, TX.

Maria Boado, 27, Haileah, FL.

Encinosa, a mother of a 10-month-old boy, was shot three times in the abdomen, chest, and elbow according to the fundraiser.

She is a Cuban native and her family has flown in from the island to be with her and help care for her young son. Encinosa will reportedly need multiple surgeries.

Click HERE for Marián Boado Encinosa’s GoFundMe.

Efe Obayagbona, 45, Round Rock, TX

Obayagbona was shot while in his semi-truck on his work route on I-20 in between Midland and Odessa on Saturday. According to the fundraiser, he was shot multiple times including his right wrist, which was shattered. His left arm was hit with the bullet going through to his chest and lungs.

He is the father of two young children, ages 2-months and 5-years. Funds will be used to help support his family with medical and living expenses.

Click HERE for Efe Obayagbona’s GoFundMe.

Bradley Grimsley, 64, Clarksville, TX.

Chuck Pryor, Texas Department of Public Safety

Pryor was the first victim of the shooter in Midland, Texas when he and his partner pulled over the suspect for a traffic violation. According to the fundraiser, Pryor was shot in the face and has since had at least one surgery.

He is in serious, but stable condition. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward his medical expenses.

Click HERE for Chuck Pryor’s GoFundMe.

Timmothy Hardaway, 54, Brownwood

Quadri Fatai, 41, Houston

Jesus Alvidrez, 21, Gardendale

Lilia Diaz, 46, Odessa

Krystal Lee, 36, Odessa

Larry Shores, 34, Abilene

Juvenile Male, 9, Odessa