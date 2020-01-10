Closings & Delays
Vermont bill would ban cell phones for people under 21

FILE – In this April 8, 2019, file photo, a woman browses her smartphone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(KRQE)- A Vermont lawmaker is proposing a ban on cellphones for people under 21 but it’s not what you think.

While Senator John Rogers is putting forward a bill that would fine violators $1,000 or even put them in prison, he says he wouldn’t vote for his own bill and that he is actually trying to start a conversation about cell phone safety and overall rights for young adults. Language in the bill says people under 21 are not developmentally mature enough to have cellphones much like firearms, cigarettes, and alcohol.

However, Rogers says cell phone safety is just as important as education about guns.

