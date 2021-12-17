Vehicle recovery efforts cause delays on US 550 Molas Pass south of Silverton, CO

(courtesy Colorado Dept. of Transportation/Animas Towing & Recovery)

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is alerting commuters to expect delays on US 55 Molas Pass on Friday, Dec. 17 around noon. The department states that a crashed vehicle and trailer need to be recovered and a tow company will be using additional equipment to attempt to move the vehicle.

Officials report the vehicle is wedged between boulders which has made the operation difficult. Delays are expected on US 55 Molas Pass south of Silverton.

Drivers are urged to use caution and to be on the lookout for tow and flagging personnel.

