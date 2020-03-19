1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham orders recreational facilities to close; restaurants, bars limited to takeout and delivery Mayor Keller declares local public health emergency due to coronavirus

VA Hospitals, clinics to postpone appointments

National

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – Veteran Affairs is telling vets who have non-essential visits planned to stay home.

“It’s safer for them to be at home. The older veterans are the ones that we are bringing into the system,” said Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.

Wilkie says the VA is postponing dental appointments, elective surgeries and doctor visits at their hospitals and clinics nationwide to focus on treating older vets suffering from coronavirus.

Wilkie has asked Congress for $16 billion to increase telehealth and upgrade computer options systemwide. Veterans are asked to call their local facility if they have questions.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞