VA Hospitals, clinics to postpone appointments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – Veteran Affairs is telling vets who have non-essential visits planned to stay home.

“It’s safer for them to be at home. The older veterans are the ones that we are bringing into the system,” said Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.

Wilkie says the VA is postponing dental appointments, elective surgeries and doctor visits at their hospitals and clinics nationwide to focus on treating older vets suffering from coronavirus.

Wilkie has asked Congress for $16 billion to increase telehealth and upgrade computer options systemwide. Veterans are asked to call their local facility if they have questions.

