USDA issues health alert for ground turkey products linked to salmonella

NATIONAL (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspections Service has issued a public health alert for raw ground turkey products that may be linked to salmonella illness. The 211,406 pounds of ground turkey products were not recalled since it’s believed they are no longer available for purchase, according to a news release. However, the FSIS is urging consumers to check their freezers.

Raw ground turkey products produced by Plainville Brands, LLC, may have caused salmonella illness according to a news release. The products were produced from December 18, 2020 through December 29, 2020. They bear establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were also shipped to retail locations nationwide. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” said FSIS. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Retail locations that may receive returned product from consumers should destroy this product immediately.

The most common symptoms of salmonella is diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. FSIS states the illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.