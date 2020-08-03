USDA identifies some of the mystery seeds sent across the country

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S Department of Agriculture says it’s identified some of those mystery seeds sent from China.

Residents across the U.S., including New Mexico randomly received the seeds through the mail. Officials have been warning people not to plant them because they could be invasive speices. To this point, they have indentified some of the seeds as common herbs, cabbage, mustard, Morning Glory, hibiscus and roses.

Officials say they’re still trying to identify the others and still warn they could be dangerous. They believe it may be a brushing scam where companies send unsolicited items to boost their presence and online reviews.

