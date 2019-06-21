US senators briefed on Navy UFO sightings

(KRQE)- Wednesday, several US senators received a classified briefing on reported encounters by the Navy with unidentified flying aircraft according to a congressional aide. Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligance Committee Mark Warner was among the group that was briefed.

The briefing was first reported by POLITICO which states that Warner’s spokesperson explained the senator’s concerns regarding the issue. “If naval pilots are running into unexplained interference in the air, that’s a safety concern Senator Warner believes we need to get to the bottom of,” said spokesperson Rachel Cohen in a statement to POLITICO.

UFO sightings like one spotted by a 2015 military training mission off the coast of Florida have become more common in recent years. Several of these encounters were captured on video and made public.

President Trump also confirmed that he was briefed on the UFO reports.

On May 26, 2019 the New York Times published an article titled “‘Wow, what is that’ Navy Pilots Report Unexplained Flying Objects” in which multiple pilots described their encounters.

A Naval official said in a statement there have been “a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air spaces in recent years”. Officials say these encounters are a security risk as well as a safety hazard.