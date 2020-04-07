US no longer issuing new passports

The United States Department of State is putting a hold on all new passports. The only exception is ‘life-or-death’ emergencies like a serious illness, injury or death in your immediate family.
If you do need to renew your passport, expedited service is not available right now. Of course, the state department has asked all Americans to avoid international travel because of the coronavirus.
However, some may still be eligible to renew their passports through the mail.
