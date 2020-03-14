US: Immigrants can seek Coronavirus care without fear

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being called from a waiting list to claim asylum at a border crossing in San Diego. A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a major Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts. A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in a 2-1 vote to put on hold the policy that furthered President Donald Trump’s asylum crackdown. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat, File)

PHOENIX (AP) – The U.S. government says a new rule disqualifying more people from green cards if they use government benefits will not apply to immigrants who seek care for symptoms of the illness caused by coronavirus.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late Friday that seeking treatment or preventive services won’t affect someone’s immigration status under the new public charge rule, which took effect last month.

The announcement came after lawmakers and advocacy groups urged the government to suspend the rule during the coronavirus outbreak.

Advocates say they have been fielding panicked calls from immigrants who are worried about the impact on their status if they seek health care.