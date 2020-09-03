US Border Patrol agents rescue 5 from canal

EL PASO, T.X. (KRQE) – U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the El Paso station were involved in two emergency rescue operations last weekend near Modesto Gomez Park in central El Paso.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, on August 28 at approximately 11:30 p.m., El Paso Border Patrol Agents were conducting routine surveillance duties when they observed two people clinging on to a steel ladder rung and were in danger of being swept away in the American Canal.

They say El Paso agents worked with the El Paso Fire Department’s water rescue team to deploy a water safety line and rescued two people from the canal. A third member of the group escaped the dangerous canal currents on his own and was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.

“The quick response, coordination and collaboration between El Paso agents and the El Paso Fire Department’s water rescue team helped save these individual’s lives,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez in a news release.

According to the same news release, among those rescued were two Guatemalan nationals, a 21-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, and a 40-year-old Mexican male. They all were transported to a local hospital and subsequently released to U.S. Border Patrol custody. They also say in a separate incident, just before 2 a.m. on August 29, El Paso agents located two Mexican men, ages 18 and 21, struggling to hold on to a rescue ladder on the canal levee. Agents rescued the two men.