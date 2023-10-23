NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) has revealed its newest stamp designs for 2024. The announcement shows off 26 new stamps, but according to the postal service, there are even more to come.

Lunar New Year, Year of the Dragon stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

Love stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

U.S. Flag stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS

Constance Baker Motley stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

$1 Floral Geometry stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

Pillars of Creation stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

Cosmic Cliffs stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

Low Denomination Flowers stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS

Save Manatees stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

Underground Railroad stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS

Radiant Star stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

Wedding Blooms stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

Celebration Blooms stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

Garden Delights stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS

Saul Bellow stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

Pinback Buttons stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS

Protect Sea Turtles stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS’

Shaker Design stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS

Horses stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS

Bluegrass stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

First Continental Congress stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

Autumn Colors stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS

Christmas Madonna and Child stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

Hanukkah 2024 stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

Kwanzaa 2024 stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS

Winter Whimsy stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS