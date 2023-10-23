NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) has revealed its newest stamp designs for 2024. The announcement shows off 26 new stamps, but according to the postal service, there are even more to come.

Lunar New Year, Year of the Dragon stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
Love stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
U.S. Flag stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS
Constance Baker Motley Stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
Constance Baker Motley stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
$1 Floral Geometry stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
Pillars of Creation stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
Cosmic Cliffs stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
Low Denomination Flowers stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
Low Denomination Flowers stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS
Save Manatees | Photo courtesy of USPS
Underground Railroad stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS
Radiant Star | Photo courtesy of USPS
Wedding Blooms stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
Celebration Blooms stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
Garden Delights stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS
Saul Bellow stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
Pinback Buttons stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS
Protect Sea Turtles stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS
Shaker Design stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS
Horses stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS
Bluegrass stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
First Continental Congress stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
Autumn Colors stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS
Christmas Madonna and Child stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
Hanukkah 2024 stamp | Photo courtesy of USPS
Kwanzaa 2024 | Photo courtesy of USPS
Winter Whimsy stamps | Photo courtesy of USPS
“As always, our stamp program features a broad array of subjects and designs. Stamps are miniature works of art and often tell a story that highlights our American culture, our people or an important point in our history. Stamps also allow us to show what’s important to us as we carefully select which stamp adorns our mailpieces. The 2024 stamps were designed to offer the American public a broad array of choices for those looking to collect stamps or send a special message.”

Lisa Bobb-Semple, acting Stamp Services director for USPS