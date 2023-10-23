NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) has revealed its newest stamp designs for 2024. The announcement shows off 26 new stamps, but according to the postal service, there are even more to come.
“As always, our stamp program features a broad array of subjects and designs. Stamps are miniature works of art and often tell a story that highlights our American culture, our people or an important point in our history. Stamps also allow us to show what’s important to us as we carefully select which stamp adorns our mailpieces. The 2024 stamps were designed to offer the American public a broad array of choices for those looking to collect stamps or send a special message.”Lisa Bobb-Semple, acting Stamp Services director for USPS