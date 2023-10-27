The United States Postal Service implemented a new way to make a change of address official, according to a FOX Business report. USPS says people now have to verify their identity in order to complete the process.

The change of address process can be initiated online, by visiting a post office, or by submitting the request by mail, James McKean, senior public relations representative, told FOX Business.

People will then receive a QR code via email. A driver’s license or a valid government-issued photo identification will then need to be taken to a local post office branch with the QR code to complete the change of address, according to the Fox Business report.

USPS says the new process is designed to cut down on unauthorized changes. For more information on how to change your address with USPS, click here.