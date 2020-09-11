Unique stair climb in Durango honors 9/11 victims

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Members of the Durango and Fort Lewis Mesa Fire Department conducted a stair climb Friday to honor the fallen on 9/11 but their climb is a unique one; with no tall buildings in the city, they climb the staircase leading up the mountain. All along the way are pictures with reminders of what and who we lost that day. They climb 110 flights of stairs for the 343 firefighters lost that day and honor all 2,753 citizens killed. Hank Blum of Blum Photography captured video of Friday’s climb.
