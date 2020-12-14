UIL hands down punishment following Edinburg referee attack

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) issued penalties and punishments Monday in response to an Edinburg High School football player’s attack on a referee.
Edinburg High football player who attacked referee charged, released on bond
The discipline includes not only senior football player Emmanuel Duron, but Edinburg Head Football Coach J.J. Leija and the entire Edinburg High School athletics program.
Leija received a public reprimand and was placed on probation for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Edinburg High School Athletic Department also received a public reprimand and probation for all athletic activities for two years.
Duron was suspended from all UIL activities for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, effectively ending his high school athletic career.
Duron was charged with class A assault the day after the incident and posted $10,000 bond.
A day after the incident took place, the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District decided to remove the entire Edinburg High School football team from playoffs.