U.S. sues railroad company for causing 416 Fire

DENVER, CO (KRQE) – The United States Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that it’s suing the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Company and American Heritage Railways, Inc. for starting the 416 Fire.

The lawsuit claims the U.S. is owed about $25 million in suppression costs and other damages. Full rehabilitation costs have not been fully determined, according to the release.

The 416 Fire burned around 54,000 acres in the San Juan National Forest for about 61 days, starting June 1, 2018. The fire was not declared extinguished until Nov. 29, 2018.

According to a release, the United States alleges that the ignition of the 416 Fire occurred adjacent to the railroad track used by the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Company. Also, the United States alleges that the fire was ignited by burning particles emitted from an exhaust stack on a coal-burning steam engine locomotive owned and operated by the railroad company.

“Protecting our public lands is one of the most important things we do in the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn in a release. “This fire caused significant damage, cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and put lives at risk. We owe it to taxpayers to bring this action on their behalf.”