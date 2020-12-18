U.S. officials: Cyberattack more widespread than previously thought

NATIONAL (CBS Newspath) – U.S. officials say a massive cyberattack discovered a week ago and blamed on Russia was far more wide-reaching than previously through. Reports say the security breach has struck at least seven government agencies.

Sources tell CBS News President Trump has been briefed on the attack, but so far he has made no public comments about it. A sobering warning from senior cybersecurity officials: Hackers believed to be linked to Russian intelligence are now feared to be deep inside American infrastructure networks and across government agencies.

U.S. officials call the hack “highly complex” and a “grave risk”. The hackers made their move at least as early as March and remained undetected until last week. They broke into SolarWinds, a Texas-based software company that serves government agencies and many Fortune 500 companies.

However, officials now say they managed to infect networks using other methods. “It’s going to take a while for our forensic cyber sleuths to find out where this attack is, where the Russians have gotten their tentacles in,” said Jack Thomas Tomarchio, a former principle deputy undersecretary for Homeland Security.

CBS News has learned evidence of the hack was detected at the Department of Energy which maintains the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile and operates the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. In a statement, the department said so far, there is no evidence the hack impacted nuclear weapons security.

Some lawmakers are calling on the current administration to act now. “In this setting, not to have the White House aggressively speaking out and protesting and taking punitive action is really, really quite extraordinary,” said Sen. Mitt Romney.

Despite what U.S. officials are saying, Vladimir Putin’s government denies involvement. Thursday night, Microsoft confirmed it is a SolarWinds client and the company found malicious activity in its system.

It also notes its customers were directly affected in at least eight countries including the U.S. One country that doesn’t appear to have been hit is Russia.

