U.S. Border Patrol Reopens Immigration Checkpoints

EL PASO, Texas — Monday morning, all six immigration checkpoints in the El Paso Sector reopened and will be operating at full capacity according to a press release sent by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In March 2019, due to the sharp increase of immigrants entering in the El Paso Sector, all checkpoints heading out of the area were closed.

This allowed the various stations to provide support in the processing and care of the people who are in our custody, according to officials.

While the El Paso Sector is still experiencing significantly higher traffic, the funding for additional infrastructure, along with personnel support from government agencies throughout the country has allowed a significant number of agents to return to their primary assignments, to include immigration checkpoints the agency said.