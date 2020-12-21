Two skiers found dead after avalanche in southwest Colorado

COLORADO (KRQE) – Two backcountry skiers have been found dead after an avalanche near Silverton, Colorado. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Department says 55-year-old Albert Perry and 51-year-old Dr. Jeff Paffendorf from Durango were reported missing Saturday. The next day, their bodies were found.

They’re the second and third people to die in an avalanche this ski season, the first was on Friday. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says avalanche danger is considerable across the state.

